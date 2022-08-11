Florida Keys

Florida Keys Woman Shot Woman Delivering Food to Homeless With BB Gun: Sheriff

Zoe Sparrow, 59, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A Florida Keys woman was arrested after authorities said she shot another woman who was delivering food to the homeless with a BB gun.

Zoe Sparrow, 59, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The 46-year-old victim said she was delivering food and water to the homeless in a wooded area on Marathon when she came into contact with Sparrow.

Zoe Sparrow
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Zoe Sparrow
Sparrow declined the supplies and asked for drugs, and when the victim replied that she didn't have any drugs, Sparrow picked up a BB gun and demanded that the victim leave, the sheriff's office said.

When the victim did not immediately leave, Sparrow shot her three times in the arm and once in the thigh with the BB gun, authorities said.

The victim wasn't seriously injured, and Sparrow was later taken into custody and admitted to the shooting, officials said.

Sparrow was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFloridaMonroe County
