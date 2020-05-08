Florida

Florida Launches App Aimed at Helping Residents During COVID-19 Pandemic

Users can update answers to survey questions as symptoms and information changes while providing information to help improve resource distribution across the state

Florida is set to release a new app aimed to help residents with information during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Department of Health announced the new app, called StrongerThan19, complements the survey website of the same name launched by Florida officials on April 3rd.

“The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted,” Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered.”

Users can update answers to survey questions as symptoms and information changes while providing information to help improve resource distribution across the state. Users will also have the opportunity to receive notifications from Department of Health in both English and Spanish.

The app is available to iOS and Android users and can be downloaded from both the Apple or Google app stores.

