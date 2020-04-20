Florida Launches Dashboard With Daily Updates on Unemployment Benefits Payments

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is now giving daily updates on Florida’s Reemployment Assistance program in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency on Monday launched a new dashboard that will track the total number of reemployment assistance claims that have been submitted, verified, processed, and paid.

To access the Reemployment Assistance Claim dashboard, click here

Florida's unemployment rate shot up to 4.3% in March, as coronavirus-induced closures of the state's theme parks, hotels and large numbers of businesses caused the highest levels of joblessness in almost two years.

Many of the state’s hundreds of thousands of newly jobless have reported problems when filing applications for unemployment benefits with the state's economic development agency or getting help from hotlines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that getting the system to work better has become the top priority of Florida officials.

Last week, DeSantis said Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter would oversee the unemployment payment system.

“We understand the challenges to the CONNECT system have only added to the stress on Florida families, and my number one goal is to ensure Floridians in need of reemployment assistance get paid, quickly," Satter said in a statement Monday. "This will start with complete transparency, efficiently streamlining the reemployment assistance process, waiving all red tape and ensuring hurting Florida families have the aid they need to get through COVID-19."

From Sunday, March 15 to Sunday, April 19, the DEO said they've made 170,407 payments to Floridians in reemployment assistance benefits totaling $59,928,939. That includes 40,193 individual Floridians who applied for reemployment assistance benefits after March 15.