Florida Launches New Email System for Homebound Seniors to Receive Covid Vaccine

Florida has launched a new email system to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors.

Seniors will be able to sign up to have the vaccine come to them by emailing a request to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams to date.

Around 3 million of the state's estimated 4.5 million seniors have received at least one shot, DeSantis said.

Speaking at the opening of a new vaccination site in Brevard County Friday, DeSantis said the state's mission continues to be vaccinating seniors, even as Florida lowers eligibility to 60 and older beginning Monday.

"We got a lot of seniors we gotta get through in Florida," DeSantis said.

