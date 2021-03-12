Florida Launches New Email System for Homebound Seniors to Receive Covid Vaccine

Florida has launched a new email system to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors.

Seniors will be able to sign up to have the vaccine come to them by emailing a request to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams to date.

To date, more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams. Today, the state is launching a new way for homebound seniors to sign up to have the vaccine come directly to them. Please email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com to put in your request. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 11, 2021

Around 3 million of the state's estimated 4.5 million seniors have received at least one shot, DeSantis said.

Speaking at the opening of a new vaccination site in Brevard County Friday, DeSantis said the state's mission continues to be vaccinating seniors, even as Florida lowers eligibility to 60 and older beginning Monday.

"We got a lot of seniors we gotta get through in Florida," DeSantis said.