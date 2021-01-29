Florida Launches Statewide Preregistration System for Covid Vaccine Appointments

Florida has launched a statewide preregistration system to help frontline health workers and seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The system allows people to pre-register to receive the vaccine and be notified when appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites.

The website to preregister is myvaccine.fl.gov.

On the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

"Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties," the Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

Each county also has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have Internet access. The complete list of numbers by county here.

Florida's Director of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz, said Thursday that the state's program for vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities was complete.