Florida

Florida Lawmaker: Boycott Social Media That Blocked Trump

Facebook and Twitter applications are seen on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in The Hague, The Netherlands on March 2, 2020.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Florida lawmaker is preparing legislation that would force state and local governments to boycott Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Android and Amazon as a reaction to President Donald Trump being banned from social media.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine made his plans known in a letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet in which he also asked them to divest state investments in the companies. Ironically, he posted his letter on Twitter and Facebook.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Video Shows Woman Assault Man in Elevator of Miami Building

COVID-19 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

“If the President of the United States can be silenced by these companies, then so can anyone,” Fine wrote. “It is clear that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in one-sided viewpoint discrimination targeting conservatives."

He said the bill he is drafting would prevent any government money be spent on advertising, services or any product or equipment produced or sold by the companies.

In addition, Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has filled a bill that would require social media companies to give notice to account holders within 30 days of the deactivation or suspension of an account explaining why the action was taken.

Lawmakers begin their annual 60-day session on March 2.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPresident TrumpRandy Fine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us