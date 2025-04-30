Florida lawmaker demands transparency after Haitian woman dies in ICE custody

A Florida lawmaker is demanding answers after a Haitian woman died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a facility in Pompano Beach, officials said.

Marie Ange Blaise, 44, died at the Broward Transitional Center on April 25, ICE officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Her cause of death remains under investigation.

"We’re looking forward to going down there and demanding to take a tour of the facility and get some answers, but we also want to look and see what’s really going on," said Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida's 20th congressional district. "From the beginning, this deportation process has been nothing less than reckless and sloppy. Anytime you have lack of transparency, no due process, it’s a cumulative effect that hurts everyone."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Blaise, a Haitian national, had entered the United States on an unknown date and place without admission or parole, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered Blaise back on Feb. 12 as she was attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, at an airport in Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Blaise was issued a Notice of Expedited Removal, and on Feb. 14, CBP transferred her to the custody of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami at the San Juan staging facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On Feb. 21, she was transferred to Richwood Correctional Center in Oakdale, Louisiana, and on April 5, she was transferred to the Broward Transitional Center.

ICE said news of Blaise's death was given to the Consulate of Haiti in Miami.

"ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments," ICE said in the statement. "Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health screening and 24-hour emergency care at each detention facility. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergent care."