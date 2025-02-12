Florida lawmakers once again aim to crack down on left-lane drivers

Proposals that would prevent drivers from cruising in left lanes of Florida highways, similar to a bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed last year, were filed this week for consideration during the upcoming legislative session.

Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed identical proposals (SB 636 and HB 545) on Tuesday that would lead to a left-lane cruising ban on highways with at least two lanes and speed limits of at least 65 mph.

The proposals would provide exemptions for drivers passing other motorists, preparing to exit highways, turning from left lanes and being directed into the lanes by law-enforcement officers or traffic-control devices.

Also, they would provide an exemption for motorists because of environmental or traffic conditions.

In vetoing the bill last year, DeSantis wrote it was “too broad” and that it could result in motorists “being pulled over, ticketed, and fined for driving in the furthest left lane even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic.”

DeSantis added that the bill, which was unanimously approved by the Senate and drew only three dissenting votes in the House, could “potentially increase congestion in Florida’s urban areas as drivers may decide to not utilize the furthest left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed."

This year’s regular legislative session will start March 4.