Florida Legislator Kristin Jacobs Dies of Cancer at 60

Florida state Rep. Kristin Jacobs, a Broward County Democrat who pushed environmental causes, died Saturday of colon cancer. She was 60.

She spent most of the recently completed legislative session working from her hospital bed, but she did return to Tallahassee last month for passage of a bill named in her honor banning the importation of shark fins to the state.

Before being elected to the state House in 2014 she served 16 years on the Broward County Commission, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“Never without a smile on her face, even as she battled cancer, we all know her to have been a tireless advocate for Florida’s environment, wildlife and families,” House Speaker Jose Oliva said Saturday in a statement. “She served her constituents with honor, distinction and loyalty and will be remembered with great job by all who knew her.”

