Donald Trump

Florida Legislator to Propose Renaming Statewide Roadway After President Trump

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has been a staunch supporter of Trump, who will re-locate to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office Wednesday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump National Doral on July 27, 2016 in Doral, Florida. Trump spoke about the Democratic Convention and called on Russia to find Hillary Clinton's deleted e-mails.
Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

A Florida lawmaker says he will propose an amendment during the upcoming legislative session renaming a roadway through most of the state after outgoing President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from the Orlando area who was recently elected for a second term, tweeted the proposal to rename U.S. 27 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.

The nearly 500-mile highway runs from Miami to Tallahassee through the middle of the state.

Local

COVID-19 Jan 13

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

Miami-Dade County 11 mins ago

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Sabatini has been a staunch supporter of Trump, who will re-locate to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office Wednesday.

The 2021 session of the Florida Legislature begins March 2nd and runs for 60 days.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFloridau.s. 27
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us