Florida Legislator to Propose Renaming Statewide Roadway After President Trump

A Florida lawmaker says he will propose an amendment during the upcoming legislative session renaming a roadway through most of the state after outgoing President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from the Orlando area who was recently elected for a second term, tweeted the proposal to rename U.S. 27 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.

The nearly 500-mile highway runs from Miami to Tallahassee through the middle of the state.

Sabatini has been a staunch supporter of Trump, who will re-locate to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office Wednesday.

The 2021 session of the Florida Legislature begins March 2nd and runs for 60 days.