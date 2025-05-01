Florida

Florida legislature approves bill making it illegal to sell DMV appointments

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for any person to sell or offer to sell a service appointment with a DHSMV office or a tax collector’s office, unless specifically authorized in writing. 

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state legislature has passed a bill that makes it illegal to sell service appointments with the DMV or tax collector offices, the office of the Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced.

Fernandez's office issued a statement on Thursday that commended the state for its "unanimous passage of HB 0961."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade has led the way in trying to stop people from overbooking DMV appointments in order to sell them, after scalping led to overnight lines and hours of waiting for residents trying to renew licenses and more.

Miami-Dade County Apr 2

Hundreds await their turn at Miami DMV as Miami-Dade cracks down on appointment scalping

Miami-Dade County Apr 1

Miami-Dade passes ordinance to prohibit and punish DMV appointment scalping

Miami-Dade County Mar 18

Miami-Dade County tax collector uncovers network of scalpers selling DMV appointments

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We took on the scalpers, exposed how they were profiting off the public, and now—thanks to this new law—the state has our back. I’m proud of the work we did alongside former Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, and grateful to the Legislature for sending a clear message: our public systems are not for sale," Fernandez wrote in the statement. "Every resident deserves a fair shot at services—no middlemen, no markups.” 

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for any person to sell or offer to sell a service appointment with a DHSMV office or a tax collector’s office, unless specifically authorized in writing. 

Next, it moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk to be signed.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us