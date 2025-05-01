Florida legislature approves bill making it illegal to sell DMV appointments

The state legislature has passed a bill that makes it illegal to sell service appointments with the DMV or tax collector offices, the office of the Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced.

Fernandez's office issued a statement on Thursday that commended the state for its "unanimous passage of HB 0961."

Miami-Dade has led the way in trying to stop people from overbooking DMV appointments in order to sell them, after scalping led to overnight lines and hours of waiting for residents trying to renew licenses and more.

"We took on the scalpers, exposed how they were profiting off the public, and now—thanks to this new law—the state has our back. I’m proud of the work we did alongside former Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, and grateful to the Legislature for sending a clear message: our public systems are not for sale," Fernandez wrote in the statement. "Every resident deserves a fair shot at services—no middlemen, no markups.”

The new law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for any person to sell or offer to sell a service appointment with a DHSMV office or a tax collector’s office, unless specifically authorized in writing.

Next, it moves to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk to be signed.