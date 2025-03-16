Florida Legislature considers ‘granny flats' amid housing problems

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida continues to struggle with a lack of affordable housing, lawmakers are looking at “granny flats” to help address the problem.

Senate and House panels last week approved bills (SB 184 and HB 247) that would require cities and counties to allow adding what are technically known as accessory dwelling units — but are often known as granny flats — in single-family residential areas.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Granny flats are independent living spaces added to homes or properties. Current law says local governments can allow granny flats, but the new legislation would require them to do so.

“ADUs (accessory dwelling units) increase workforce housing because ADUs cost less to build, they cost less to rent and they’re often located in urban areas where workers need to live in order to be close to their jobs,” Senate sponsor Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, said before the Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Committee unanimously approved the Senate bill.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hours later, the House Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee voted 15-2 to approve the House version, filed by Rep. Bill Conerly, R-Lakewood Ranch.

Lawmakers in 2023 passed a wide-ranging measure, dubbed the “Live Local Act,” aimed at expanding workforce housing in the state. That measure was a top priority of then-Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

Gaetz, also a former Senate president, said that his bill “takes another step.” A Senate staff analysis, citing a Florida Housing Coalition study, said accessory dwelling units are already allowed in 11 of the 15 cities with the highest populations in the state.

The bills drew support from groups as diverse as AARP, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Americans for Prosperity.

Gaetz said residents could not lose their homestead property exemptions if they add granny flats — though the granny flats would also face property taxes. The requirement for allowing the units would not apply to planned unit developments or master planned communities, which, for example, can include restrictions applied to an entire development rather than to individual homes.

Gaetz made a change that he said would help prevent use of granny flats as short-term vacation rentals. The change would prevent the units from being leased for less than a month.

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said he was initially concerned about “potential mischief” related to vacation rentals. But he said the change largely addressed that concern.

House members, meanwhile, raised questions about issues such as the use of the units for short-term rentals and about possible effects on parking.

More broadly, Smith said the bill could help address affordable-housing problems.

“We have a real affordable housing crisis in the state of Florida, and a big part of that crisis has everything to do with supply, or lack of supply,” Smith said. “Bringing in these ADUs to help add to the housing supply is a great idea that should be encouraged.”

Gaetz’ bill must clear the Senate Rules Committee before it could go to the full Senate.