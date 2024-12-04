DeSantis considered as Trump's defense secretary pick. Who would be his replacement?

Florida’s lieutenant governor could be the state's next chief executive.

Should President-elect Donald Trump replace embattled defense secretary choice Pete Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, state law says the lieutenant governor is next in line.

That’s Jeanette Nuñez, who has been in Florida politics for about 15 years.

“Then we would have our first female and first Cuban American governor of Florida,” said Barry University political analyst Sean Foreman. “She would get to serve out those final two years of the term.”

Nuñez is 52 years old and a mother of three. She’s a native of Miami and served in Tallahassee as a state representative for eight years.

While in the Capitol, she’s been chairwoman of Space Florida, the state government agency that supports aerospace companies in the Sunshine State.

She has also focused on issues like human trafficking and cyber security. Before getting into politics, she was a healthcare executive.

Nuñez is a conservative Republican and a staunch supporter of DeSantis.

The title of governor would elevate her profile and thrust Nuñez into another level of politics, setting priorities and an agenda that could look different compared to the DeSantis blueprint that has dominated Florida politics and policies.

Being governor would also work in her political favor, should she be interested in running for that office.

“She would be the incumbent heading into the 2026 election where we know there are several prominent Republicans who will be seeking the nomination,” Foreman said. “So that would be a gift to Jeanette Nuñez if she would be able to serve as governor.”