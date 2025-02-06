Florida International University

Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez expected to be named interim president of FIU

A Miami native, Nunez served in Tallahassee as a state representative for eight years. She and Gov. Ron DeSantis were first elected in 2018

By Steve Litz

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez is expected to leave her post and become interim president at Florida International University, sources told NBC6.

The agenda for FIU's board of trustees meeting on Friday has one item: presidential search and selection.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Several sources have said she has enough votes from the board to get the president's job.

A Miami native, Nunez served in Tallahassee as a state representative for eight years. She and Gov. Ron DeSantis were first elected in 2018.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nunez is a 52-year-old mother of three who graduated from FIU, so it would be sort of a homecoming for her.

"It has been rumored for a very long time that Lt. Gov. Nunez is going to be appointed, or picked to be the FIU president, which the ripple effects of that, of course will be Gov. DeSantis will have the opportunity to appoint a new lieutenant governor," said Matt Dixon, who covers Tallahassee politics for NBC News.

Nunez would follow other politicians who have become university presidents in Florida in recent years.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami 17 mins ago

Vehicular homicide charge for teen in Miami stolen car crash that killed motorcyclist

Ben Sasse went from representing Nebraska in the U.S. Senate to the president's post at the University of Florida, before resigning amid allegations of inappropriate spending.

Richard Corcoran, a former Florida state representative, left Tallahassee and became president at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

This article tagged under:

Florida International UniversityFlorida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us