Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez expected to be named interim president of FIU

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez is expected to leave her post and become interim president at Florida International University, sources told NBC6.

The agenda for FIU's board of trustees meeting on Friday has one item: presidential search and selection.

Several sources have said she has enough votes from the board to get the president's job.

A Miami native, Nunez served in Tallahassee as a state representative for eight years. She and Gov. Ron DeSantis were first elected in 2018.

Nunez is a 52-year-old mother of three who graduated from FIU, so it would be sort of a homecoming for her.

"It has been rumored for a very long time that Lt. Gov. Nunez is going to be appointed, or picked to be the FIU president, which the ripple effects of that, of course will be Gov. DeSantis will have the opportunity to appoint a new lieutenant governor," said Matt Dixon, who covers Tallahassee politics for NBC News.

Nunez would follow other politicians who have become university presidents in Florida in recent years.

Ben Sasse went from representing Nebraska in the U.S. Senate to the president's post at the University of Florida, before resigning amid allegations of inappropriate spending.

Richard Corcoran, a former Florida state representative, left Tallahassee and became president at New College of Florida in Sarasota.