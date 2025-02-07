Florida International University

Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez named interim president of FIU

The move was announced at FIU's board of trustees meeting. Only one trustee voted against

By Steve Litz

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez was officially named interim president at Florida International University on Friday.

FIU's board of trustees held a meeting Friday morning where they voted in favor of Nunez taking the interim position.

A few of the 13-member board weren't present, where Nunez needed seven votes. Only one trustee, Dr. Noel Barengo, voted against.

Barengo, the chair of FIU's Faculty Senate, had pushed for the university to keep Kenneth Jessel, who's served as FIU's president since 2022.

Nunez is a 52-year-old mother of three who graduated from FIU.

A Miami native, Nunez served in Tallahassee as a state representative for eight years. She and Gov. Ron DeSantis were first elected in 2018.

Rogelio Tovar, the board chair, said Friday that DeSantis had reached out to him and urged him to hire Nunez.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, DeSantis said he was supportive of Nunez joining FIU.

"She's been very supportive of our efforts to bring some sanity to higher education. And so I think in that sense, she's gonna do a really good job there," he said. "This was something that she was interested in doing. She had my endorsement and my support. And I think that she's somebody that is very well regarded in the community anyways."

DeSantis could now have the opportunity to appoint a new lieutenant governor.

