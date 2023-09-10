Florida man, 20, arrested for DUI while driving stolen golf cart on US 1 in Key West: MCSO

An intoxicated 20-year-old man was arrested after he was stopped on U.S. 1 driving a stolen golf cart.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office stopped the northbound golf cart near Mile Marker 5 at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a "drunken golf cart driver" leaving a Shell gas station.

James Riley Jackson was taken to jail and charged with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage, and possession of a fake ID, according to MCSO.

Officials say there were bottles of alcohol — opened and unopened — in the golf cart, which belonged to Key West Golf Club.

The golf cart's roof was dented and bent with a portion of the windshield missing and the front wheels damaged.

The Key West Police Department is also investigating reports of earlier damage done to the Key West Golf Club course as well as a stolen golf cart.