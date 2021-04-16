Florida Man, 23, Wins $235 Million Powerball, is State's Youngest Jackpot Winner

A 23-year-old Florida man became the state's youngest Powerball jackpot winner ever, scoring a whopping $235.4 million prize.

Thomas Yi, of Land O' Lakes, won the March 27 drawing and chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27, lottery officials said.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked," Yi told the Florida Lottery. "The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing."

Yi purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from a Publix at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The retailer will receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Yi said despite his winnings, he plans to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.

Since Powerball started in Florida in 2009, there have been 15 jackpot winners in the state.