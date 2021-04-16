Florida

Florida Man, 23, Wins $235 Million Powerball, is State's Youngest Jackpot Winner

Thomas Yi, of Land O' Lakes, won the March 27 drawing and chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27

88785456
Getty Images

A 23-year-old Florida man became the state's youngest Powerball jackpot winner ever, scoring a whopping $235.4 million prize.

Thomas Yi, of Land O' Lakes, won the March 27 drawing and chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27, lottery officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked," Yi told the Florida Lottery. "The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing."

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

THE 6IX: Education Leader Wants Mask Mandates Eliminated, Missing Tourist Found Safe

North Lauderdale 13 hours ago

Knife-Wielding Man Shot, Killed By Officers in North Lauderdale: BSO

Yi purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from a Publix at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The retailer will receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Yi said despite his winnings, he plans to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.

Since Powerball started in Florida in 2009, there have been 15 jackpot winners in the state.

This article tagged under:

FloridaPowerballFlorida LotteryLand o' Lakes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us