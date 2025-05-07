Caught on Camera

Florida man, 70, accused of murder-for-hire plot involving alleged sex-slave victim

Andrew Michael Mustapick, 70, was arrested Monday by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on criminal solicitation charges, jail records show

A Florida man is facing charges after he was caught on camera soliciting an undercover investigator to "intimidate" or kill a victim who was his alleged sex slave, authorities said.

Andrew Michael Mustapick, 70, was arrested Monday by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on criminal solicitation charges, jail records show.

Andrew Michael Mustapick
Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers said Mustapick, of Vero Beach, had been charged in September of 2021 with unlawful sexual activity with minors after a juvenile victim claimed she was forced into a sex-slave contract with him, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The contract had a clause stating the victim would be his sex slave twice a week, and Mustapick had reportedly bought a car for the victim's friend so the friend could drive the victim to Mustapick's house.

Mustapick signed a no-contest plea this past January and was set to be sentenced next month to a year in prison and 10 years of sex offender probation.

But in March, a family member came forward claiming Mustapick was trying to hire a hitman to kill the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Mustapick apparently changed his mind and decided to bribe the victim so she wouldn't testify, and met with an undercover detective earlier this month to hand over $20,000, authorities said.

The cash authorities say Andrew Mustapick handed over amid the plot.
He was later caught on camera agreeing with the undercover detective to pay $50,000 to have her killed, saying it'd be "easier" and "cheaper," the sheriff's office said.

"It would be cheaper just to f---ing kill her, right?" Mustapick said in the video dated May 1.

"This guy is an absolute animal," Flowers said during a news conference. "Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off."

While the sheriff's office had Mustapick under surveillance, he was caught on camera dumping electronics into the Sebastian River, authorities said.

Andrew Mustapick was caught on camera dumping electronics into the Sebastian River, authorities said.
The sheriff's office released the video and images showing destroyed evidence, officials said.

A dive team later recovered a laptop and hard drive from the river, authorities said.

Electronics recovered in the Andrew Mustapick investigation.
Mustapick was booked into jail and his bond on the unlawful sexual activity charge was revoked.

