Florida Man Accused of Assaulting Girl Lured Away From Birthday Party

A 44-year-old man lured a young girl away from a neighborhood birthday party and sexually assaulted her, officials said.

Manatee County Sheriff's investigators were notified of the incident, which happened on Sunday in Palmetto, according to a news release.

The 5-year-old girl told her parents and investigators that the man took her to his home, where the sexual battery took place, officials said.

He then told her not to say anything about what happened when he took her back to the party, the news release said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When detectives were executing a search warrant at the man's house, several neighbors voiced concern for their own children, sheriff's officials said. When investigators viewed images located at the man's home they found evidence that he had committed lewd and lascivious acts on other young girls.

The detectives removed a number of electronic devices from the man's home. Christopher Thompson, 44, was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images and production and possession of child pornography.

Sheriff's officials said additional charges may be forthcoming.