Florida Man Accused of Filming 2 Girls in Store Fitting Room

The girls, ages 4 and 12, told their father, who confronted the man as he fled the store near Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference on Thursday

A 29-year-old man is accused of filming two young girls as they tried on clothes in a fitting room at a southwest Florida Walmart store, sheriff's officials said.

The girls, ages 4 and 12, told their father, who confronted the man as he fled the store near Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference on Thursday.

Deputies flooded the area and found the man sitting at a bus stop a short time later, the sheriff said.

When they questioned the man, he tried to run. But he was arrested and taken to jail, where he was charged with two counts of video voyuerism, resisting arrest and petit theft.

Marceno said the Fort Myers Police Department is investigating similar incidents involving the man, and that the two agencies are sharing information.

The sheriff said he has no doubt that quick actions by deputies “prevented additional children from being victimized."

