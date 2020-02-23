Ormond Beach

Florida Man Accused of Raping Woman After Fake Job Interview

A Florida man is accused of dragging a woman unconscious to his car and raping her after luring her to a restaurant with a higher-paying job opportunity.

Jason Minton, 43, appeared in court Saturday and is facing sexual battery and kidnapping charges.

News outlets say the woman told police in Ormond Beach that she met Minton while at work earlier this month. She said Minton overheard her saying she was looking for a higher-paying job, and told her the tree company where he worked was looking to hire someone. Minton contacted her to set up a lunch interview at a restaurant.

Ormond Beach police released a surveillance video they say shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant's parking lot to his truck. Police said he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to the restaurant and put her in her car.

The woman only remembers waking up at her mother’s house later that day, authorities said.

Minton’s lawyer, Aaron Delgado, told WFTV his client is a registered sex offender, and has been accused of rape before, but maintained he is innocent.

