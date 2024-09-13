Florida Keys

Florida man accused of stealing Spanish treasure coins worth over $50,000

Keiontae Raneake Osean Smith, 35, was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Friday

By NBC6

A man is facing charges after authorities said he stole two Spanish gold coins worth more than $50,000 from a Florida Keys resident.

Keiontae Raneake Osean Smith, 35, was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Smith, of Tampa, had agreed to pay $53,750 for the treasue coins being sold by a resident of Bay Point in the Lower Keys.

The two agreed to a wire transfer in August and when they met to make the exchange, Smith showed a photo of what appeared to be a bank transfer, but no money was ever transferred, authorities said.

The victim learned Smith used a fake name during the sale negotiations and provided a fake bank tracking/trace number, and later gave the victim a fake credit card number, authorities said.

Warrants were later obtained for Smith's arrest and he was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Florida KeysFlorida
