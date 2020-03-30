Miami-Dade

Florida Man Admits to Leaving Dog, Believing It Could Give Him Coronavirus

A microchip was found and the dog was identified as being owned by a man in Cape Coral

A Southwest Florida man admitted to rescue crews that he left his dog in a Miami suburb because he believed the animal could infect him with the coronavirus.

The dog, a female named “Daisy”, was found in Redland this weekend according to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV. A microchip was found and the dog was identified as being owned by a man in Cape Coral.

When the man was contacted, he admitted to dumping the dog because he thought he could catch the virus from her.

Officials tried to convince him otherwise, but the man would not change his mind and did not want the dog back. Daisy is currently residing at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter until a new home can be found.

