Only in Florida

Florida Man Arrested After Neighbors Complain About Volume of Lawnmower

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office went into the Zephyrhills neighborhood after complaints regarding 57-year-old Robert Miller

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man found himself behind bars after complaints from neighbors over the volume of his lawnmower inside their neighborhood.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office went into the Zephyrhills neighborhood after complaints regarding 57-year-old Robert Miller, with some saying they heard it from as far as three houses away.

Miller allegedly told the neighbors he didn’t care and body cam footage showed him revving it louder when one deputy asked him to turn it off. He later refused to provide his fingerprints and was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Neighbors say the noise has been going on for months and over 100 calls have been made to the sheriff’s office to complain, adding that Miller’s previous run-ins with the law have not deterred him and they worry the behavior will continue.

