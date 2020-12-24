Only in Florida

Florida Man Arrested After Throwing Golf Clubs Out of Van on Busy Interstate: FHP

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County, when Florida Highway Patrol troopers received calls of a man throwing the clubs out of a van along I-75

A Florida man is behind bars after police say he was seen throwing golf clubs out of a van while driving along a busy interstate.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County, when Florida Highway Patrol troopers received calls of a man throwing the clubs out of a van along I-75.

Troopers were able to spot the van later outside Tampa and confronted the driver, identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Day. Troopers say Day confronted them with the clubs, but later complied and put them down.

Day later grew agitated and hit a trooper with his fist before grabbing the trooper’s uniform and radio, according to a report. Officials say the trooper was able use a taser on Day and take him into custody.

Day faces several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

