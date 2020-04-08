Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Sending Threats of Mass Killing Online: Police

A Southwest Florida man found himself behind bars after police say he allegedly sent threatening messages regarding a mass killing.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 33-year-old George Dwyer and charged him with one count of sending written threats to kill, do bodily injury or cause a mass killing.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports that agents and deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after being notified about a person making threats on a social media channel.

A search warrant identified Dwyer as the suspect as investigators found a rifle and over 125 rounds of ammunition in his home when they arrived to arrest him.

Dwyer is being held without bond pending his first arrest.