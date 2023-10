A man is behind bars after breaking in to the Community Vineyard Church on Big Pine Key on Friday night.

Mugshot of David Alan Barenz, 50, after being arrested for breaking into a church in Big Pine Key, Florida on Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies say David Alan Barenz, 50, was charged with tresspassing and two counts for failure to appear.

Barenz was found inside the church and was taken into custody without any incident, the arrest report says.