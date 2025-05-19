A man was arrested after he allegedly broke the window of a Del Taco in Florida because he was denied service on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

It was around midnight when the suspect Anthony Izzo pulled into the drive-thru in Port Charlotte, a city about 30 miles northwest of Fort Myers, according to NBC affiliate Gulf Coast News, citing the sheriff's office.

Employees told Izzo they were closed, and couldn't take his order because they had shut the kitchen down and put away the meat, authorities said.

Moments later, employees heard loud popping noises, and one worker called 911. She told the operator she heard popping noises that sounded like gunshots near the drive-thru window.

According to the sheriff's office, Izzo had driven up to the window and tried to break it with a pipe wrench in his car. He allegedly hit it four times, and after cracking it, drove away.

Izzo was tracked to his home on Birchcrest Road, where he was arrested for criminal mischief.

Officials estimate he caused approximately $2,000 worth of damage to the drive-thru window.