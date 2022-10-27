Florida Man Burns Yeezy Collection to Protest Rapper's Antisemitic Remarks

Danny Shiff has burned not just one, or two, but 10 pairs of Yeezys.

"Adidas has finally woken up and dropped Kanye West. So here I go burning my ninth pair," said Shiff in a video that has gone viral on social media.

After rapper Ye — best known as Kanye West — made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Shiff said he had enough.

Shiff owns 45 pairs of the rapper's sneakers. He said he bought them for his children and some for himself. And now, he won't be wearing them anymore.

"I got upset. He made all these antisemitic remarks," Shiff said.

Shiff, who is from Israel, said the rapper has been spreading hate even long before these racial slurs were made towards Jewish people.

“When someone with a platform as big as West, uses it to spread hate," he said. "It is unacceptable."

A pair of Adidas Yeezys cost from $200 to $1,000 or more.

Shiff said he will be donating triple the value of the shoe to charity.

"For every shoe I burn, two new shoes will go to charity. They will get new shoes or the money," he said.

Adidas has ended their contract with West, who has since posted on Instagram: "I lost two billion dollars in a day, but I'm still alive."

"Everyone should stop hating on everyone," Shiff said.