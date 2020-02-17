Florida Man Causes Thousands of Dollars Worth of Property Damage Trying to Kill “Demons”: PD

A Florida man is behind bars after police say he caused thousands of dollars in damage trying to kill "demons" he believed were tormenting him.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Rafael Gomez was wielding a sledgehammer - hitting people's windows and cars.

Gomez told police he had been drinking when someone gave him a drug to consume. Police say Gomez stated the "demons" he saw told him to damage the property.

According to police, Gomez broke a $300 window, caused $200 worth of damage to a truck and smashed vehicles belonging to the business Fine Design Builders.

Gomez faces charges of property damage, burglary and resisting arrest.