Florida man charged with 27 counts for slashing tires, claims he's being demonized and was exposed to government info

A man who was arrested after getting caught on camera slashing the tires of multiple cars in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood appeared in bond court saying he was "demonized" and that he was "exposed to government information."

Juan Pablo Ramos-Nieto, 41, was charged with 27 counts of criminal misdemeanor after slashing the tires of 17 cars in the Villas Del Campos community in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 244th Street.

The 27 counts are for each of the tires slashed.

"I need an attorney. Also, I want on the record of dealing with secret government influence, commonly known as Masonic or federal. And, I mean, you know, I want I want to just let that be known. I'm dealing with a federal case," Ramos-Nieto stated despite a court official warning him about self-incriminating himself.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I was exposed to secret government information. I'm dealing with a federal case, and I'm being sabotaged. I And I'm being sabotaged, too. I'm being demonized. I warned the CIA that. That if I'm not that if I'm being demonized more like a government building on fire that's unoccupied. So I'm just I'm letting I'm letting that be known," Ramos-Nieto continued to blurt out.

According to an arrest report, Ramos-Nieto walked through the neighborhood with a knife, slashing the tires and causing around $6,000 worth of damage.

Surveillance footage from some of the homes showed the suspect going to work on the tires.

“The whole neighborhood was in a mess, everybody’s tires were slashed. The cops were here everyone was running around trying to figure out what happened,” said neighbor Rena Cote. “It was very shocking, very shocking.”

One neighbor said it was the second time Ramos-Nieto had slashed his tires, the report said.

Ramos-Nieto was arrested on 27 counts of armed criminal mischief and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.