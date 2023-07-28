Florida man charged with animal abuse after 4 horses found starved and neglected

Authorities arrested a Florida man for allegedly neglecting four horses, leading to one horse being euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, authorities said.

Wayne Prevatt, 65, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of unlawful confinement/abandoning animals.

Deputies found two of the horses on a pasture at 2520 Duncan Road in Seville on July 8.

Both horses were "emaciated and lethargic," the Volusia Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Two more horses were subsequently found at a different pasture, emaciated as well, according to the sheriff's office.

All four of the horses were malnourished and suffered injuries caused by neglect, including damage to their eyes, teeth and hooves, authorities said.

The homeowner told deputies that he had "fallen on hard times" and was unable to care for the horses, but the horses' injuries indicated long-term neglect, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the neglect may have lasted "months or years."

The horses were transported to a veterinary facility New Smyrna Beach. They suffered overgrown hooves, infections, and dehydration, officials said.

One horse suffered "non-recoverable injuries" according to the veterinarian, and was euthanized.

Prevatt was released from jail after posting a $6,500 bond.