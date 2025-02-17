Florida man charged with having 1,000+ AI-generated images of child porn

A Florida man is behind bars after police said he asked an artificial intelligence platform to generate over 1,000 images of child pornography.

Leonel Alvarado-Lizano, 29, faces 20 counts of possession of AI-generated child pornography, a third-degree felony, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

"This individual that was arrested was depicting grown adults having sexual intercourse with infants children under three years old, so that shows you the mindset that this pervert had,” Sheriff John Budensiek told NBC affiliate WPTV.

Alvarado-Lizano was arrested last week in a case that is the first of its kind at the sheriff’s office. It comes after a Florida law was introduced that makes it a crime to possess or create computer-generated child pornography.

Budensiek said the evidence in the case is extensive.

“We can see exactly what that individual was thinking, meaning they went on there and said they wanted to see a certain sex act with a certain aged child with a certain type of adult,” he said.

Though the images may be AI-generated, this is not a victimless crime, law enforcement and organizations say.

“It's almost made it easier for these predators,” Executive Director Sarah Marie Henry, of Catch the Wave of Hope, an organization that fights child exploitation, said. “These predators don't even have to leave their house anymore right, to exploit a child, and a child may not even know that they're being exploited.”

Henry warned parents that AI can manipulate real photos of children.

“These predators can take an image from social media or wherever, and then copy, paste, and alter it to an AI sort of image where maybe it's just a picture of a face, but they put the face on the body," she said.

Budensiek said the crime could be a stepping stone to something even more egregious.

“We’ve seen in the past where individuals progress down this path if they have the opportunity they actually act on their sexual impulses,” he said.

Alvarado-Lizano was being held on $52,000 bond.