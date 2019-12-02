Florida

Florida Man Charged With Shooting Child While Blackout-Drunk

30-year-old Anthony Knuth was arrested Sunday on child neglect and gun charges

Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say a Florida man was blackout-drunk when he shot and wounded a 7-year-old boy.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 30-year-old Anthony Knuth was arrested Sunday on child neglect and gun charges.

Police say the boy and two siblings went to Knuth’s Sanford home with their mother Saturday night.

The mother told investigators she left her children and another child playing with Nerf guns alone with Knuth for several minutes before hearing a loud "pop." The woman found her son bleeding from the knee and saying Knuth had shot him.

Doctors at a nearby hospital found part of a .22-caliber rifle bullet in the child’s leg.

Knuth told police he had been drinking whiskey and didn’t remember what happened to the boy.

Knuth’s bail was set at $15,263. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

