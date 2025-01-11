Florida man convicted of killing couple set to die in state's 1st execution of 2025

A Florida man convicted of murdering a husband and wife during a fishing trip nearly 30 years ago is set to be executed next month in the state's first scheduled execution of 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for James Ford on Friday. Ford is slated to be put to death on Feb. 13 at Florida State Prison.

Florida Department of Corrections James Ford

Ford was given the death penalty for the killings of Greg and Kimberly Malnory, whose bodies were found at the South Florida Sod Farm in a remote part of Charlotte County on April 7, 1997. According to court documents, the Malnorys had been bludgeoned and shot, with both suffering multiple blunt force head injuries.

Kimberly had also been raped. Her body was found near the couple's truck, where their 22-month-old baby had been left for more than 18 hours, exposed to the elements and covered in her mother's blood.

Ford was also convicted of sexual battery and child abuse.

Ford’s execution would be the first in Florida in 2025. One person was put to death in 2024, down from six in 2023, when DeSantis was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. During the previous three years, the governor didn't sign off on any executions.