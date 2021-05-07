Florida Man Crashes Stolen Police Car, Then Steals Another Police Car: Sheriff

A Florida man led officers on a wild chase in a stolen police car before he crashed and then stole a second police car, authorities said.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said 33-year-old Xavier Cummings had managed to steal a marked Cocoa Police Department patrol car and took off on Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon.

At one point, an officer was able to force the stolen cruiser off the highway and into some woods, where it crashed and became stuck.

But Cummings was able to junmp out of the car and got into a Cocoa Police K-9 vehicle that had been parked at the scene unlocked with the keys in the ignition, officials said.

As Cummings got into the car an officer used their Taser, hitting him in the torso, but it had no effect, officials said.

Cummings continued driving north on I-95 in the second stolen cruiser at a high rate of speed until officers used stop sticks, which made the car go off the highway and into a muddy median where Cummings was taken into custody, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Update: The suspect is Xavier Cummings (DOB 12/24/1987). Charges: armed burglary of a conveyance, escape, fleeing/att to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x2), grand theft firearm (x2), grand theft motor vehicle (x2), driving while license suspended (habitual) pic.twitter.com/4AYisX1xvt — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 7, 2021

Cummings later told investigators he believed he had consent to take the car by "mental telepathy," officials said. He said he had to get to the next city and later stated he was traveling to Tallahassee, officials said.

A report said Cummings showed signs of experiencing mental-health issues, stated he used crystal meth earlier in the day, and had not slept in approximately 24 hours.

Cummings was charged with armed burglary of a conveyance, escape, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft firearm, grand theft motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended (habitual). Attorney information wasn't available.