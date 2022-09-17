Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said.

A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward Bud N’ Mary’s Marina, the report said.

Jeanniton was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced deceased, according to the report.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident.

Deputies said autopsy results are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.