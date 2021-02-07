Florida

Florida Man Fatally Shoots Woman in Front of Police Officer

Sarasota Police

A Florida man fatally shot a woman in front of a police officer and then was also fatally shot Saturday, authorities said.

While the officer fired at the suspect, it wasn't immediately known if he was killed by the officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser.

The officer responded to a report of gunshots and a woman screaming and arrived to find the man with a gun. The suspect then shot the woman, Rieser said.

Local

Miami-Dade County 5 hours ago

Coast Guard Rescues Four Men After Boat Capsizes Near Miami

Broward County 9 hours ago

1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting in Pompano Beach

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The deputy wasn't injured and was placed on administrative leave under department policy, Rieser said.

The department didn't release the names of the officer, the shooter or the woman killed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaSarasota
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us