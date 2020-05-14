Florida Man Fights Fellow Liquor Store Shopper Who Didn’t Say Thank You: Deputies

A Florida man remains on the run after police say he fought with another man inside of a liquor store allegedly because he didn’t get a “thank you” for holding open the door.

NBC affilette WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday afternoon at a Publix Liquor store in Lakeland when the suspect allegedly asked the victim “you don’t say ‘thank you’ to people who hold the door open for you?”

The victim said thank you, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, while the two men continued to exchange words while shopping. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim if he “said another word”, to which the victim said “another word.”

Deputies say the men began to fight in the store before a third shopper was able to break them up.

“Come on man, what are you thinking?” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the station. “Were your three brain cells in overload? Why don’t you just let it go? Get you a bottle of liquor, go back to the house, have you a drink. But no, they had to have a kerfuffle right there in the middle of the store.”

The suspect fled the store while no word was released on if the victim was injured.