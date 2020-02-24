Florida Man Found Dead in RV Fire This Weekend

A man was found dead in an RV fire in Florida, firefighters said.

The Orange County Fire Rescue says the fire destroyed the RV in an Orlando neighborhood, but not a home next to it.

Firefighters arrived six minutes after receiving the call on Saturday to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. The man was found dead inside. Officials have not released the man's name.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but firefighters found hazards at the scene such as several propane tanks. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the manner of death.