Florida Man Lands in Jail After Using Fire Extinguisher to ‘Dry Off': Police

Florida State University police found David Mann, 54, on the top floor of a parking garage with an extinguisher and covered in powder

A Florida man who wasn't on fire was arrested Tuesday night after police say he sprayed himself with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to dry himself off.

Florida State University police found David Mann, 54, on the top floor of a parking garage with an extinguisher and covered in powder, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Mann told police he had been drinking and fell asleep and then fell in water when he woke up. He said he was using the extinguisher to try to dry himself off, police said.

He was charged with interfering with firefighter equipment, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Mann was being held in the Leon County jail Wednesday night. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.

