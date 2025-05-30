Florida man opened fire with AR-style rifle during road-rage incident: Police

A Florida man was arrested after opening fire on another vehicle with two people inside with an AR-style rifle during a road-rage incident, police said.

The incident happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie when the victims, a man and woman, said another driver shot at their Honda Accord while they were inside, Port St. Lucie Police officials said.

Neither victim was injured but the Accord was hit twice, and the other driver fled in a gray Ford F-150 pickup.

Investigators were able to track down the F-150 and its owner, 39-year-old Ali Sami Zaiter of Port St. Lucie, who was determined to be the driver and shooter during the incident, police said.

Zaiter was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted felony murder, and tampering with evidence.