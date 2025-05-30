Port St. Lucie

Florida man opened fire with AR-style rifle during road-rage incident: Police

The incident happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie when the victims, a man and woman, said another driver shot at their Honda Accord while they were inside, Port St. Lucie Police officials said.

By NBC6

A Florida man was arrested after opening fire on another vehicle with two people inside with an AR-style rifle during a road-rage incident, police said.

The incident happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie when the victims, a man and woman, said another driver shot at their Honda Accord while they were inside, Port St. Lucie Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Neither victim was injured but the Accord was hit twice, and the other driver fled in a gray Ford F-150 pickup.

Investigators were able to track down the F-150 and its owner, 39-year-old Ali Sami Zaiter of Port St. Lucie, who was determined to be the driver and shooter during the incident, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Ali Sami Zaiter
St. Lucie County Jail
St. Lucie County Jail
Ali Sami Zaiter

Zaiter was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted felony murder, and tampering with evidence.

This article tagged under:

Port St. LucieFlorida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us