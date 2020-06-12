Florida

Florida Man Sentenced for Collecting Dead Mom’s Social Security for 23 Years

A Florida man has been sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for collecting his mother's Social Security payments for 23 years after her death.

A federal Judge in Tampa sentenced Glenn Hoyt Harrison, 71, earlier this week, according to court documents. The Hudson man pleaded guilty last August to theft of government funds.

Harrison’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in November 1994, according to court records. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors said Harrison continued to access the funds, totaling $363,344.10, and use them for his own personal expenses until December 2017.

Local

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – GOP Bringing Convention to Florida, Unemployment Issues for People of Color

South Florida 17 hours ago

Georgia Poll Troubles Prompt South Florida Protesters to Call for Vote by Mail

Harrison was arrested and charged in May 2019. As part of his sentence, he must repay the stolen money.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us