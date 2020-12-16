Palm Coast

Florida Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Stabbing Mom to Death

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house.

Nathaniel Shimmel, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison.

On Aug. 23, 2017, Shimmel called 911 and initially said a robber had attacked her, but later confessed to the crime describing the events in vivid detail. He told detectives Michele Shimmel confronted him at their home in Palm Coast, Florida, and asked why he was not looking for a job.

Local

Siesta Key 4 hours ago

Florida Man Is Bitten by Shark, Walks Home Bleeding

News You Should Know 9 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Nursing Homes to Start Vaccinating Residents, Annual Food Basket Giveaway Gets New Look

Nathaniel Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back. Then 22, Shimmel said he watched his mother bleed out and die.

Circuit Judge Terrance Perkins heard the case and decided on the sentence.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm CoastFlagler CountyFlagler County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us