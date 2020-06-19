Florida

Florida Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Visa Fraud

Homeland Security Investigations agents identified more than 115 E-2 and L-1A employment-based non-immigrant visa petitions associated with Carl Farey from 2013 through 2020

A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for forging documents for visa applications.

Carl Farey, 55, was sentenced Thursday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. He previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting visa fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations agents identified more than 115 E-2 and L-1A employment-based non-immigrant visa petitions associated with Farey from 2013 through 2020, according to court documents.

Farey completed immigration benefits application forms for the clients with false and fraudulent information. He also altered and manipulated documents and attached the false and fraudulent documents as supporting evidence to applications.

According to court records, Farey didn't list his name as preparer on the applications but instructed clients to send the applications, along with the fake documentation, to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services processing centers in Vermont, California, and Texas.

This article tagged under:

FloridaImmigrationHomeland Security
