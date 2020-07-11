Florida Man Sets Fire to Church After Plowing Van Inside

A driver plowed into a Florida church and then set it on fire as parishioners prepared for mass Saturday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. A potential suspect is in custody.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a man crashed a minivan through the front doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala at about 7:30 a.m. as those inside prepared for morning services.

The man got out and threw some kind of incendiary device, causing a fire that resulted in extensive damage to the building.

The man drove off, but was stopped by deputies nearby. He was being questioned and no charges had been filed early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The man's name has not been released and no further details were immediately available. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping with the investigation.

Ocala is about 80 miles north of Orlando.