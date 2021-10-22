Florida

Florida Man Shoots and Kills Neighbor in Fight Over Cat: Sheriff

By NBC 6

A Florida man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during an argument over a wandering cat.

Cliffton Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, was arrested on a second-degree homicide charge in the Wednesday shooting, Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Marion County Sheriff's Office
Cliffton Anthony Bliss Jr.

Investigators said Bliss became angry when his neighbor's cat came onto his property, so he grabbed a gun and threatened to shoot the cat.

His neighbor, 41-year-old Arland Taylor, asked Bliss to not shoot his cat and that's when Bliss shot Taylor instead, authorities said.

Taylor died at the scene. Bliss was booked into the Marion County jail where he was being held without bond.

