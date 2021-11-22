Capitol Riot

Florida Man Spotted With Pelosi Lectern in Capitol Breach Pleads Guilty

Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington federal court to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building, according to court records

Getty Images

A Florida man photographed carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Monday for his part in the riot.

Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington federal court to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building, according to court records. Federal prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for the Parrish man, but a judge will make a final decision at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A plea agreement recommends that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage. Prosecutors have said the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities say Pelosi’s offices were among those breached by the mob objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

‘Only In Dade' Instagram Account Disabled For Unknown Reasons

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Clears Groveland Four of 1949 Rape of White Woman

A photo that circulated around the world after the violent uprising showed a grinning, waving man identified as Johnson carrying the lectern through the Capitol rotunda with the clearly visible words “Seal of the Speaker United States House of Representatives.” Johnson is wearing a knit cap that says “Trump” on it.

A second photo shows Johnson posing with a sign in the Capitol that says “closed to all tours.”

Johnson was quickly identified by acquaintances through social media, according to the FBI. He was arrested two days after the riot.

The wooden lectern, valued at about $1,000, was later recovered undamaged in a hallway on the Senate side of the Capitol, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotFloridaU.S. CapitolJan. 6Adam Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us