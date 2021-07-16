Florida Man Steals Gator From Mini-Golf Course, Tosses It to ‘Teach it a Lesson': Police

Police near Daytona Beach arrested a man who they say stole an alligator from a tourist attraction and began tossing the animal to “teach it a lesson.”

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports 32-year-old William Hodge, who lives in Southwest Florida, was arrested Thursday morning while walking on a street in Daytona Beach Shores.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses say Hodge swung the reptile by the tail and tried to toss it on top of a building. Officers say Hodge slammed the alligator into an awning before throwing it on the ground and stomping on it several times.

Hodge admitted to officers he stole the alligator from a nearby miniature golf course it had been enclosed in. Charges he is facing were not released.

The alligator is expected to be okay.