Florida man threw bottles of pee on worker, business that denied him interview: Authorities

A man was arrested in St. Petersburg after he allegedly splashed an employee with urine he had bottled because he was angry that he hadn't been given a job interview, authorities said.

The suspect, 51-year-old John Connaughton, was accused of throwing bottles of urine inside Doors, Moulding & More, hitting at least one employee, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said Connaughton filled multiple bottles with pee, went to the front doorway and splashed the contents into the building because he was mad that they would not give him a job interview.

The urine splattered on the bare legs of an employee along with merchandise valued at an estimated $1,000, WFLA reported citing an arrest report.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He then allegedly fled on foot and was chased by the victim, at which point he raised a skateboard in the air as if to hit him with it.

Connaughton was charged with felony battery, criminal mischief and aggravated assault.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Connaughton is also a registered sex offender.